Bulgaria: Pupils up to 4th Grade Return to School Today

For the first time in more than a month, today the youngest students up to 4th grade will return to school.

Parents will have the right to state that they prefer their children to continue distance learning. So far, about 700 children have stayed at home at the request of their parents.

Wearing a mask or not in class - this decision will be made by the pedagogical council in each school or by the teacher.

Kindergartens and nurseries will also open under strict anti-epidemic measures and admission controls. Restaurants and non-food stores remain closed until January 31, when the last extension of the epidemic situation in the country will expire.