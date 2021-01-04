Covid-19: Norway Will Impose New Restrictions to Contain the Virus

Bulgaria: Covid-19: Norway Will Impose New Restrictions to Contain the Virus

Scandinavian country Norway will be introducing new tougher restrictions and measures amid concerns about rising coronavirus cases.

Serving alcohol will be banned in establishments and at events nationwide.

Private gatherings outside of one's own household with more than five people are also forbiden.

Stores and shopping centres are to limit customer numbers so that social distancing can be maintained. Recreational and sporting activities and cultural events both indoors and outdoors should be postponed, and unnecessary travel, both at home and abroad, should be avoided. Those who can should work from home.

All this was announced by the Prime Minister Erna Solberg at a press conference in Oslo on Sunday.

The measures will apply from Monday for an initial 14 days, Solberg said. The PM asked her constituents not to receive visitors at home for the next 14 days.

Health authorities requested a "New Year social break for everyone."

In terms of population, Norway currently has one of the lowest numbers of new infections in the European Economic Area, along with Finland, Iceland and Greece.

