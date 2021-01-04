Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Occasional Rainfalls

It will be overcast today. Rains will fall over western Bulgaria while in the east moderate to strong wind will blow from east-southeast.

Daytime temperatures will vary from 10 to 15 degrees, by 2-3 degrees lower in western areas.

At night, the cloudiness will be significant. It will rain occasionally in the eastern parts of the country. The minimum temperatures tomorrow morning will be from 3 to 8 degrees, slightly lower in the mountain hollows of western Bulgaria.

The light wind will change direction to west-northwest and will rise to moderate in the Danube plain.

During the day, clouds will disperse to almost clear. Daytime temperatures will be 6 to 12 degrees with light to moderate westerly winds.

On Wednesday, temperatures will remain almost unchanged, from 7 to 13 degrees. Clouds will get denser, but rainfalls are hardly expected.

On Thursday, the sky will be overcast again. From west to east occasional rain will fall, and in the higher areas of western Bulgaria it may snow, but precipitations will be short-lived and snow cover will not form. The lows will be from about 1 degree in the mountainous regions and up to 5-6 degrees in the valleys.

It will remain windy with moderate, in some places temporarily strong, winds from west-southwest.

On Friday, the cloudiness will be significant. In some places it will rain before noon in the mountainous areas to the west rain will be mixed with wet snow. Minimum temperatures will remain from about 0-1 degree to 5-6. The day temperatures will be from 2-3 in the mountain areas and 10-12 in the southern regions. The wind will be light from east-northeast.

on Saturday, the weather will remain cloudy, with light rains, and on Sunday it will rain in more places. Temperatures, especially in the southern and eastern regions, will rise.

According to preliminary forecasts, next week the weather will change and lower winter temperatures are expected.