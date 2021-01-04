Orange Code for Dangerous Weather over Bulgaria

Orange code for heavy rainfall is in force for 4 regions of the country for January 4th. 8 regions are with yellow code, warns the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Orange code is valid for the regions: Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, Pernik and Smolyan. Significant rainfall is expected there, at about 1700 meters above sea level it will snow.

The orange code means that the weather is dangerous. The yellow code is valid for the regions of Vratsa, Vidin, Kardzhali, Montana, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Sofia city and Sofia region.

Significant rainfall is expected there, over 1700 meters above sea level it will snow too. Total quantities will be - between 25 and 35 mm per m2.

The yellow code means that the weather is potentially dangerous.

The weather is getting worse, where it will rain It will be cloudy today. The rains that have started in the western regions will continue, and in the afternoon and in the evening they will cover Central and Eastern Bulgaria. By noon it will be almost quiet and foggy in the western parts of the Danube plain, but in the afternoon a light northwest wind will appear and the visibility will improve.

In the eastern half of the country and the far southern regions wind will be moderate, in the afternoon with temporarily strong wind from the south-southeast.

Maximum temperatures will be from 5 ° - 6 ° in the northwestern regions to 15 ° - 16 ° in the east. It will still rain on Tuesday night, but mostly lightly and from the west to the east the precipitation will stop.

Atmospheric pressure is close to average, but will drop significantly during the day. Over the Black Sea coast the clouds will increase.

During the day it will be almost without precipitation, in the evening and at night on Tuesday from the south it will rain lightly. The wind will be moderate to strong, south-southeast in the afternoon. Maximum air temperatures will be 12 ° -14 °. The temperature of the sea water is 9 ° -10 °. The sea wave will be 3 points.