Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 171 Newly Infected, 944 Recovered

In the past 24 hours, 171 new carriers of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus have been registered in the country.

2,660 tests were made - 1816 PCR and 844 antigen. As a ratio, this makes 7% positive samples.

4,739 people have already been vaccinated, but none in the last 24 hours.

In 24 hours, the virus has claimed the lives of 34 patients, 944 recovered.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, there have been 7,678 deaths and 122,411 recovered.

The total number of confirmed cases in Bulgaria is 203 051, 8933 of them are medics.

The hospitalized were 4,689 and the patients in intensive care units were 453.

The active cases were 72,962.

18,504 people remain under quarantine, data from the Single Information Portal show.

The newly infected cases by districts: Blagoevgrad - 2 new cases, Burgas - 4, Varna - 18, Veliko Tarnovo - 1, Vidin - 1, Vratsa - 8, Dobrich - 5, Kardzhali - 2, Kyustendil - 15, Lovech - 2, Pazardzhik - 3, Pernik - 9, Pleven - 6, Plovdiv - 11, Razgrad - 5, Ruse - 7, Silistra - 2, Sliven - 1, Smolyan - 1, Sofia region - 5, Sofia (city) - 5, Stara Zagora - 3 and Shumen - 1 case.