Weather Today

Today the clouds will be significant and there will be rain showers, more in the most southern regions.

Fog will form in the lowlands. Temperatures on Sunday morning will be mostly between 1 ° and 6 °. The wind will be light, in Eastern Bulgaria - moderate wind from south-southeast.

Maximum temperatures will be between 8 ° and 13 ° C, lower in the northwestern regions.

In the mountains it will be mostly cloudy, with rain showers, turnining over about 1800 meters into snow. The precipitation in the southern regions of the Rila-Rhodope region will be more significant. A moderate to strong wind from the south-southwest will blow.

The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be 7 °, at 2000 meters - about 1 °.

