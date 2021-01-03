Bitcoin Peaks above $30,000 for The First Ttime
Digital currency Bitcoin extended its record, beginning the year with a surge over ,000 for the first time, with ever more traders and investors betting that it is on its way to becoming a mainstream payment method.
The price of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency traded as high as ,099 on Saturday, with almost all other markets closed over the first weekend in 2021. It was last up about 12% at ,883.
Bitcoin advanced more than 300% in 2020, and with the latest leg higher has added more than 50% since crossing ,000 just two weeks ago.
Investors said limited supply of bitcoin - produced by so-called “mining” computers that validate blocks of transactions by competing to solve mathematical puzzles - has helped power upward moves over recent days.
Some also saw it as a safe-haven play during the COVID-19 pandemic, similar to gold.
Multiple competitor cryptocurrencies use similar blockchain, or electronic ledger, technology. Ethereum, the second biggest, gained 465% in 2020 and was up almost 7% on Saturday./Reuters
