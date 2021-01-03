Bitcoin Peaks above $30,000 for The First Ttime

Business | January 3, 2021, Sunday // 11:25| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bitcoin Peaks above $30,000 for The First Ttime

Digital currency Bitcoin extended its record, beginning the year with a surge over ,000 for the first time, with ever more traders and investors betting that it is on its way to becoming a mainstream payment method.

The price of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency traded as high as ,099 on Saturday, with almost all other markets closed over the first weekend in 2021. It was last up about 12% at ,883.

Bitcoin advanced more than 300% in 2020, and with the latest leg higher has added more than 50% since crossing ,000 just two weeks ago.

 The blockchain currency has only been around for a decade or so, and in 2020 it has seen demand grow from larger U.S. investors, attracted by its perceived inflation-hedging qualities and potential for quick gains, as well as expectations it would become a mainstream payments method.

Investors said limited supply of bitcoin - produced by so-called “mining” computers that validate blocks of transactions by competing to solve mathematical puzzles - has helped power upward moves over recent days.

Some also saw it as a safe-haven play during the COVID-19 pandemic, similar to gold.

 It trades on numerous exchanges, the largest of which is Coinbase, which is itself preparing to go public and become the first such platform to list on Wall Street.

Multiple competitor cryptocurrencies use similar blockchain, or electronic ledger, technology. Ethereum, the second biggest, gained 465% in 2020 and was up almost 7% on Saturday./Reuters

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria