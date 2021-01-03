Bulgaria: Biggest Traffic after the Holidays is Expected Today

The most serious traffic during the holidays and weekends for Christmas and New Year is expected today.

The situation is complicated by expectations of rainfall in almost the entire country and the lack of the options to stop the movement of trucks.

Usually on the last day off after holidays, the road movement of trucks weighing more than 12 tons is stopped during the hours of the most serious traffic, but after the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic this could not be done due to the obligation to provide the so-called. "green corridors" for vehicles transporting various goods.

All Traffic Police forces have been mobilized to ensure normal traffic. An organization has been set up to support the traffic at the entrances and exits of the cities and along the main roads to prevent the formation of columns.

If necessary they will take over the regulation of the traffic, the Ministry of Interior announced today. The advice to drivers is to hit the road earlier, as the most serious traffic on the roads is expected in the afternoon and this evening.

Police will watch for drivers with risky behavior. Intensified inspections of speed limits, prevention of driving after the use of alcohol and / or drugs, as well as driving by unlicensed drivers will be the focus for the traffic police.