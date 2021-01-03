Bulgaria: Accidents in the Balkan Mountain with Tourists, One Dead

A rescue operation in Stara Planina continued until late last night, where mountain rescuers had to carry two severely injured tourists on a stretcher.

In two days, 7 tourists were injured in the area of ​​North Jendem.

Unfortunately, one died. The tragic incident is from yesterday afternoon. Then two tourists, moving from the shelter "Botev" to the hut "Dobrila", suffered an accident - one of them slipped in the area of ​​Mount Zhaltets and fell down the slope in a southern direction about 300 meters.

His death was later established.

In another incident, a person was injured during a fall in the area of ​​Mlechniya Chal peak.