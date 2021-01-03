Bulgaria: Accidents in the Balkan Mountain with Tourists, One Dead

Society | January 3, 2021, Sunday // 10:54| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Accidents in the Balkan Mountain with Tourists, One Dead Bnt/bgnes

A rescue operation in Stara Planina continued until late last night, where mountain rescuers had to carry two severely injured tourists on a stretcher.
 
In two days, 7 tourists were injured in the area of ​​North Jendem.
 
Unfortunately, one died. The tragic incident is from yesterday afternoon. Then two tourists, moving from the shelter "Botev" to the hut "Dobrila", suffered an accident - one of them slipped in the area of ​​Mount Zhaltets and fell down the slope in a southern direction about 300 meters.
 
His death was later established.
 
In another incident, a person was injured during a fall in the area of ​​Mlechniya Chal peak.
 
A young woman called for help for her friend, who fell into a gutter again along the cable route. Immediately two more tourists fell into a gutter one after the other, and both were taken out one by one to the summer path to Botev peak. The director of the Mountain Rescue Service, Ivan Neshev, said that they had been helping four people in the mountains for 11 hours.
 
 
 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria