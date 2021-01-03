COVID-19 in Bulgaria - 340 new Cases, More Cured than Infected - 1124

340 new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, show the data of the Unified Information Portal. The infected were identified after a total of 2,585 tests were performed. 181 newly infected samples were confirmed by PCR, and 159 positive samples by rapid antigen test.

Most new cases are in Sofia - 94, Ruse with 23 and in Pleven - 21.

For another day, the number of cured remains high - 1,124, with which the total number of those who overcame the infection in the country is now 121,467.

There were 4,786 patients admitted to hospital with COVID-19, of which 458 were treated in intensive care units and structures.

The number of vaccinated remains the same - 4,739, as no new immunizations were performed during the last 24 hours.