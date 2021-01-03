COVID-19 in Bulgaria - 340 new Cases, More Cured than Infected - 1124

Society » HEALTH | January 3, 2021, Sunday // 09:39| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria - 340 new Cases, More Cured than Infected - 1124 pixabay.com

340 new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, show the data of the Unified Information Portal. The infected were identified after a total of 2,585 tests were performed. 181 newly infected samples were confirmed by PCR, and 159 positive samples by rapid antigen test.

Most new cases are in Sofia - 94, Ruse with 23 and in Pleven - 21.

For another day, the number of cured remains high - 1,124, with which the total number of those who overcame the infection in the country is now 121,467.

There were 4,786 patients admitted to hospital with COVID-19, of which 458 were treated in intensive care units and structures.

The number of vaccinated remains the same - 4,739, as no new immunizations were performed during the last 24 hours.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria