Bulgarian Writer: Pandemic Tries to Depersonalize Us All

Covid-19 exerts violence on the human psyche. It changes our attitude not only to the world, but also to each other. The pandemic deprives us of the opportunity to be different and tries to depersonalize us, according to writer Vladimir Zarev. Each of us feels the fear that he or his family, friends, may become infected and face fatal consequences. The second, very scary form of violence on the human psyche is the unknown.

The third form of violence is lack of freedom - the mandatory wearing of masks, the distance to comply with, the fact that actually the country is under a lockdown, that is, everything in it does not work and is shut. I welcome these measures, but they take away our freedom, impact our psyche and change our attitude not only towards the world, but also towards each other," Zarev explained.

I have always maintained that freedom is a form of difference, that the more different a person is, the more independent he is - that is what is taken away from us in the pandemic. And the latest form of violence, it turns out, is a global problem, Zarev said. It's like a war - every one of us is threatened individually, but at the same time all mankind is at risk. The omnitude of the threat also affects human psyche.