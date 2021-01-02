Bulgarian NGOs Oppose Schools Opening for Elementary Students on January 4

The teams of the informal organizations "Science in the Crisis" and "Parents for Safe Education" strongly oppose the decision of the Ministry of Education and Science, for children from 1st to 4th grade to return to attendance in schools and kindergartens from January 4, 2021. Such a decision in the context of the real epidemic situation puts the lives and health of a large number of Bulgarian citizens at great risk. This is stated in an open letter of the two organizations to the Minister of Education Krasimir Valchev and to Health Minister Kostadin Angelov.

Claims that children do not have a major contribution to the spread of Covid-19 and that opening schools does not pose a danger can easily be rebutted, because conclusions based on information accumulated so far in the world point to the opposite, the two organizations point out.

Students from 5th to 12th grade will be taught remotely from 4 to 31 January 2021, the Ministry of Education and Science reminds.

The Ministry states that the decision was taken because of the need to take measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.