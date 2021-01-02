WhatsApp Reports Record-Breaking Number of Calls on New Year’s Eve

WhatsApp users all over the world have made over 1.4 bln voice and video calls on New Year’s Eve, breaking the record for most calls in one day, Facebook, the owner of the messenger, informed in its press release on Friday, TASS reports.

"More than 1.4 billion voice and video calls were made on New Year’s Eve 2020 globally, the most ever calls in a single day on WhatsApp. WhatsApp calling increased over 50% compared to the same day last year," the message says.

The company added that over 55 mln live broadcasts were held on Facebook and Instagram on New Year’s Eve.

WhatsApp is a free messaging service that supports voice calls. In 2014, the messenger was acquired by Facebook for $19 bln. In February 2020, the number of WhatsApp users all over the world reached two billion.