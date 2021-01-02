Greece Tightens Anti-Epidemic Measures as Number of Cases Mounts

Greece is stepping up national quarantine measures introduced because of COVID-19 till January 11. Service sector companies that have so far been allowed to work are being shut down, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said today, as quoted by TASS news agency.

From 06:00 am local time (and Bulgarian) on January 3 till 06.00 am on January 11, we remain at home again, as long as all services, which were allowed until Christmas, cease work, the government spokesman said. In particular, the sale of goods will be suspended ordered upon prior request from retail stores, bookstores, hairdressers and manicure shops as well as car service workshops.

Hunting and fishing will also be prohibited.

A ban on leaving the home will be in effort from 9 pm to 5 am, which does not concern people who go to work and those who need medical aid. Churches remain closed for worshippers, and traditional ceremonies will not be organized on Epiphany (January 6), the government spokesman said.

In order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, a nationwide quarantine was introduced in Greece on 7 November. On November 12, a "record" of 3,316 newly infected with coronavirus was recorded. Then gradually the number of new cases of COVID-19 began to decrease, ranging between 300 and 1100 in recent days.

According to recent data, as of Friday (January 1), the total number of infected in Greece is 139,447 and the death toll of the disease is 4,881.