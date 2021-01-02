US Sanctions against Turkish Stream Pipe Come into Force

The House of Representatives of US Congress (lower house) rejected a presidential veto on Monday. Thus, the provisions for the defense budget, which include the extension of sanctions against the Nord Stream-2 and Turkish Stream pipelines, enter into force. Both chambers, for the first time in Trump's presidency, have managed to override his veto.

Meanwhile, early on Friday morning, shortly after 5.00 am Bulgarian time, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić officially opened the Balkan Stream pipeline in the area near Žablja. The pipeline continues to the Hungarian border. Vučić promised "within 10-15 days to propose a significant reduction in the price of gas". "I want to congratulate on the New Year all Serbian citizens. For us, this is a big and essential deal... the Balkan Stream guarantees us energy security and stability, which is very important for attracting investors", vučić said.

Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Harchenko also attended the opening ceremony. "The construction and launch of the Balkan Stream, which is part of the Turkish Stream pipe, from the Bulgarian to the Hungarian border, fully guarantees Serbia's energy stability and security," the Russian ambassador said.

The gas pipeline is defined by Russia and Serbia as one of the most important projects, which should strengthen Belgrade's economic and geostrategical status in the region.

BGNES reminds that Balkan Stream is actually an extension of the Turkish Stream pipeline running through the territory of Bulgaria. In the official documents it is called "the project for expansion of the gas transmission infrastructure of Bulgartransgaz company in parallel with the northern main gas pipeline to the Bulgarian-Serbian border". The name "Balkan Stream" was proposed by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

The Turkish Stream, which was launched on January 8, 2020, passes along the bottom of the Black Sea from Russia to the shores of Turkey. In addition, there is a transit land part to the border with neighboring countries, from where the gas is already exported to Greece, Bulgaria, North Macedonia. Later, after the completion of the construction of all the infrastructure, the gas reaches Serbia and Hungary. The pipeline is 930 km long, its through-put capacity is is 31.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

The U.S. has always declared itself against Turkish Stream. Two days after the pipeline was set in operation, on January 10, 2020, Washington sent a clear signal that they were against the extension of the pipe to the EU through Bulgarian territory. The United States is opposed to the second run of the Turkish Stream pipeline, designed to deliver gas to Southeastern Europe via Bulgaria, because it is seen as a geostrategic project of Russia, Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale said at the time. /BGNES