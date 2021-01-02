Weather in Bulgaria: Warm Spell Persists

"Most of January is likely to be with temperatures above what we're used to. The weather will be warmer than is usual for this month, but that doesn't mean there won't be a few days in the second decade of the month with real winter temperatures,“ said climatologist Simeon Matev in the studio of "Wake Up" TV show.

According to him, lows may reach 15 degrees, but the cold spell will not last more than ten days. In the first month of the year there will also be warmer days as well as normal for the season, which is encouraging for the rest of the year, which, according to popular beliefs, is determined by the weather in January.

The weather in the mountains will be great for hiking on Saturday. Rain is expected in the coming days over the plains, which will turn into snow at higher than 1,500 meters above sea level.