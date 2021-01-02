BMA Vice-President: No Eggs, Chocolate and Alcohol on Vaccination Day

There are no side effects of the vaccine, Dr. Nikolay Branzalov, Vice-President of Bulgarian Medical Association (BMA) told Nova TV. He himself got vaccinated and said he did not feel pain. Before the second jab, those vaccinated should reduce their alcohol intake, he recommended, and gave the advice given by older doctors for the day of vaccination: today without chocolate, eggs and alcohol.

All medicines that go through European Medicines Agency are tested and safe, in his opinion. Those wishing to get vaccinated, according to Dr. Branzalov, do not need to take an allergy test. Antibodies formed after illness are not as sufficient as after a vaccine, in his words.

The vaccinated do not infect others and do not get sick, and the goal of doctors is not to treat citizens, but prevent them from being infected, the medic said. He does not know a doctor who hesitates about vaccination. This is the first time this type of vaccine has been given to the human population, Dr. Branzalov said.