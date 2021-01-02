Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 274 Fresh Cases, 816 Recovered

In the last 24 hours, 816 coronavirus patients were cured, and their total number was 120,343. This is what the data from the Single Information Portal show.

The new cases were274 registered after 2,447 tests. This makes 11.2% positive samples. Thus, the total number of confirmed cases reached 202,540.

As of January2,active cases are 74,593, with 4,747 people hospitalized, 462 of them are in intensive care wards.

Twenty-eight people have died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, their number has been 7,604 people.

There are a total of 4,739 people vaccinated, with no new ones vaccinated on 1 January.

Most of the new cases were established in the capital Sofia - 76, and in three areas there are none: Razgrad, Pazardzhik and Veliko Tarnovo.

Morbidity statistics by regions: Blagoevgrad - 9, Burgas - 35, Varna - 44, Vidin - 3, Vratsa - 5, Gabrovo - 2, Dobrich - 9, Kardzhali - 3, Kyustendil - 8, Lovech - 8, Montana - 3, Pernik - 6, Pleven - 1, Plovdiv - 13, Ruse - 8, Silistra - 2, Sliven - 7, Smolyan - 3, Sofia - 11, Stara Zagora - 4, Targovishte - 2, Haskovo - 3, Shumen - 3, Yambol - 6.

 

