Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyte: With a New Hope We Enter the Door of 2021
Society | January 1, 2021, Friday // 20:30| Views: | Comments: 0
BP
The head of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church made a public address to the people for the new 2021.
"With gratitude to God and with new hope for Bulgaria and for the whole world we cross the threshold of 2021.
We hope and pray that the past 2020, which was a year of the unprecedented diffuculties beacause of the pandemic caused by the new unknown virus, made us wiser." This was part of his address.
In the address His Holiness the Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyte also said that the test of the pandemic hopefully will made us even more motivated to fight together for the gift of life — for God's earthly life, in anticipation and preparation for eternity, because God wants us to have life and have it “in abundance” (John 10:10).
May the grace and peace of our Lord Jesus Christ and the communion in the Holy Spirit be with all of us! For many and blessed years! ", Patriarch Neophyte wished all Bulgarians.
