Norway: Rescue Operations Continue in Search of People after the Landslide

Rescuers found one body on Friday, two days after a landslide in southern Norway swept away at least nine buildings, police said, with nine people still missing.

Another 10 people were injured after Wednesday’s landslide in the residential area in the Gjerdrum municipality, about 30 km (19 miles) north of the capital, Oslo.

Emergency workers are continuing their search in what Bjoern Nuland, head of the health team at the site, said was still a rescue operation. A search-and-rescue team from neighbouring Sweden was assisting.

 Some 1,000 people have so far been evacuated from Gjerdrum, including 46 people from an area 2 km (1.2 miles) away from the landslide, after cracks were observed in the ground.

The landslide and the rescue effort have gripped the Nordic nation of 5.4 million.

