Bulgaria - COVID-19: 2021 Arrives with Good News

On the first day of the new year there are some good news - the number of new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria is declining both in absolute terms and as a percentage.

For the past day 1046 new positive cases were registered, which is a decrease with 683 cases compared to the previous day.

The percentage of positive samples decreased and today it is 18.22%, compared to 20.4% yesterday.

There is also a decrease in the number of hospitalized patients, which is already 4756 people, which is 75 people less per day. The number of patients admitted to intensive care units decreased is also less - 464.

The unified information portal also provides data on vaccinated persons. They are totaly 4,739 as of today.