Eurotunnel Boss Insist - No Chaos after Brexit

In a few hours Britain will officially leave European Union.

Officials this afternoon attempted to play down fears of immediate post-Brexit queues at Britain's ports amid worries of a 'mission impossible' for hauliers.

Government sources and industry leaders suggested that New Year's Day freight travel was due to be relatively light because of the Bank Holiday, with traffic unlikely to return to peak levels before Monday.

Free movement to the EU from the UK ends at 11pm tonight after MPs votes through Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal yesterday, and many lorries now need a special pass to leave the the country via the main channel ports.

The Eurotunnel operator insisted today that Channel crossings 'will work well' on New Year's Day after new Brexit trade rules come into force.

John Keefe, public affairs director of shuttle operator Getlink, told the BBC that good preparation, lower-than-normal-traffic this year, as well as a temporary suspension of most customs checks would help traffic to keep flowing.

He spoke after haulage firm announced plans to temporarily suspend its European services in the new year to judge whether they will become 'mission impossible' after the Brexit transition period ends.