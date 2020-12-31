Bulgaria: Robbery of Large Store in Sandanski

Big robbery happened in a large store in the town of Sandanski, while there were customers inside.

Part of the daily turnover was stolen. The amount of the stolen money is more than 30,000 BGN.

At the time of the robbery, the store was still open and there were people shopping. No one was injured, confirmed the local police - Blagoevgrad. According the the police, the robbers were 4 and unarmed.

Police teams were immediately dispatched to the scene and investigation has begun. Measures are taken to identify and detain the perpetrators, as the town was blocked by police froces.