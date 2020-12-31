Prof. Ivo Petrov for Ivermectin: The Study Is Over, The Results Are Encouraging

The Bulgarian study on the drug "Ivermectin" is over and the results are encouraging, said the cardiac surgeon Prof. Ivo Petrov in an interview with Dariknews.bg.

"The results are encouraging. It is important to note that the study was conducted in patients with mild to moderate symptoms in the relatively early stages of the disease. And in such patients Ivermectin has a beneficial effect in terms of faster reduction of symptoms and reduction of activity of the virus, faster clearance of the virus from biological fluids, also much faster, between 4-5 days, in contrast from the control group, in which there is a reduction of inflammatory factors after the 7th day ", explained Prof. Ivo Petrov.

He added that there is evidence that in all phases of the infection the drug has some beneficial effects, but the most definite are the data in the initial stages - the process of penetration of the virus into the body.

"The main advantage of this drug is that its effect is on our cells. It protects our cells from the penetration of the virus, "explained the specialist.

Prof. Petrov clarified that there is evidence that Ivermectin can be used as prevention. He cited a study of 800 doctors, which showed that those who took the drug without getting sick had a lower incidence of the disease. The symptoms of the coronavirus are also milder.