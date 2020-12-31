Bulgaria: Students from 5th to 12th Grade Will Study Online Until End of January

The Minister of Education and Science Krassimir Valchev issued an order for distance learning until January 31st for students from 5th to 12th grade.

The education of students from 5th to 12th grade should be carried out, as far as possible, in an electronic environment by using the means of information and communication technologies, states the order.

The heads of the regional departments of education will monitor whether the order is observed./Bnt

