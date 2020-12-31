Bulgaria: Students from 5th to 12th Grade Will Study Online Until End of January
The Minister of Education and Science Krassimir Valchev issued an order for distance learning until January 31st for students from 5th to 12th grade.
The education of students from 5th to 12th grade should be carried out, as far as possible, in an electronic environment by using the means of information and communication technologies, states the order.
The heads of the regional departments of education will monitor whether the order is observed./Bnt
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » 7 Task Managers to Organize Your Studies Better
- » Bulgarian Teachers Recovered from Covid-19 Will Have 10-Day Additional Paid Leave
- » 6 Reasons to Study for a Masters in Accounting
- » All School Students of 1st and 8th Grades Eligible for One-off Aid of BGN 300 in 2021
- » Mathematician Petar Velkov: We Do Not Know the Real Number of Infected in Bulgaria, Measures Should Be More Stringent
- » Mandatory Masks in Class for Bulgarian Schools