No Public Transport on New Year's Eve in Sofia

December 31, 2020, Thursday
Bulgaria: No Public Transport on New Year's Eve in Sofia

There will be no overtime vehicles on the lines of public transport in Sofia on New Year's Eve, as in the previous years.

The Center for Urban Mobility of Sofia Municipality announces that on December 31st the city transport in Sofia will run with the usual schedule, and there will be no night lines.

The schedule for the first three days of the new 2021 (January 1-3), which are not business days, will be festive, ie. vehicles will be less frequent.

Details about each line of bus, tram, trolleybus and metro transport can be found on the website of the Center for Urban Mobility - in the section "Schedules and routes".

