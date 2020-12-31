Covid-19: France Mobilises 100,000 police to Stop Gatherings on New Year's Eve

Society » HEALTH | December 31, 2020, Thursday // 12:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Covid-19: France Mobilises 100,000 police to Stop Gatherings on New Year's Eve

France is to mobilise 100,000 police and gendarmes on New Year's Eve to break up parties and enforce a curfew imposed to combat coronavirus.

The extra security also aims at halting the torching of cars that often takes place on the final night of the year.

France has confirmed 2.6m Covid-19 cases, the fifth highest total in the world, and more than 64,000 deaths.

Like other European countries, France will see muted celebrations for New Year's Eve amid the pandemic.

Interior Minister  Darmanin has ordered a visible security presence in city centres and flashpoint suburbs from 20:00, when the curfew begins.

In Paris half of the metro lines will be closed in the evening, while Mr Darmanin also asked for a wider public transport shutdown across the country to be considered.

Officers will be instructed to break up underground parties as soon as they are reported, fine participants and identify the organisers.

Patrols meanwhile are to carry out "appropriate identity checks" and search vehicles for "dangerous elements" that could be used against officers.

Darmanin has also suggested that local authorities do not publicise incidents of cars set alight to "avoid any incidence of 'competition'" between different areas.

Car burning has effectively become an annual event in French suburbs since riots in 2005 in Paris and elsewhere./Bbc

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria