British PM Johnson's Father Applying for French Citizenship
The father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was in the process of applying for a French passport to maintain his ties with the European Union after Brexit.
Stanley Johnson, a former member of the European Parliament who voted Remain in Britain’s 2016 referendum, told RTL radio he wanted to become a French citizen because of strong family links to France.
“I will always be a European, that’s for sure. One cannot tell the British people: you are not Europeans. Having a tie with the European Union is important,” he added.
The United Kingdom officially leaves the EU’s orbit on Thursday night, after an often strained 48-year liaison with the European project./Reuters
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Pandemic Dampens New Year Revelries Across World
- » Bulgaria Will Receive More Pfizer Vaccines on 4 January
- » Covid-19 in Bulgaria: More People Recover, Less Get Infected
- » North Rhine-Westphalia Requires Mandatory COVID-19 Test for Those Coming from Bulgaria
- » Sinopharm Claims 79 Percent Vaccine Efficacy, Seeks Approval for General Use
- » Bulgaria: People No Longer Overstock on Foods But Shopping Habits Have Changed