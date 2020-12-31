Bulgaria is helping Croatia with 100,000 Еuros

Bulgaria will help Croatia with 100,000 euros after the devastating earthquake.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva they will be used for the restoration of two iconic buildings in Croatia.

By a decision of the Council of Ministers, the government had granted 100,000 euros in aid to Croatia.

"We have decided that the allocated funds will go to two emblematic buildings that are related to Bulgarian history. The first is Gornograd High School. There we will allocate 50 thousand euros to help restore it," said Zaharieva, adding that the second building belongs to the Croatian Academy of Sciences and Arts.

According to her, a total of five million euros is needed for its restoration and our country will help with 50 thousand euros for that.

Zaharieva said two mineral water producers have expressed readiness to help Croatia's population with drinking water, as there are still difficulties with water supply in the most affected regions, according to BTA.

The Minister specified that the two producers will provide one truck with mineral water.