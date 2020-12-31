Bulgaria: Tsvetana Pironkova is Athlete of 2020

December 31, 2020
Tennis player Tsvetana Pironkova was named the best athlete of the year in Bulgaria.

 In the challenging 2020 for sports, in which many competitions were postponed or canceled, the choice was difficult.

As exception, the organizers decided to vote only the top five instead of the top ten as usual.  

There was no ceremony to award the best. The organizers announced that the awarded athletes will receive their awards after the end of the anti-epidemic measures.

 Pironkova won the vote convincingly, collecting 732 points. It was based on her remarkable return to tennis after motherhood and a three-year absence. She reached the quarterfinals of the US Open this year. Pironkova is the first woman in tennis to become №1 for the year in Bulgaria. Grigor Dimitrov has been at the top twice - in 2014 and 2017.

 The best team is chosen the team of Bulgaria, which participated in the ATP Tennis Cup.  In January, Grigor Dimitrov, Dimitar Kuzmanov, Alexander Lazarov, Alexander Donski and Adrian Andreev performed strongly in the race.

For the second year in a row, the athlete Hristian Stoyanov was awarded for the best among the athletes with disabilities.

 The coach of the national women's wrestling team Petar Kasabov was chosen as the best among the coaches. Grigor Dimitrov won the vote for the audience's favorite.

