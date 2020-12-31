Coronavirus in Bulgaria: Current Trends Are Positive

There is a persistent trend towards more cured coronavirus patients relative to newly infected cases. This information was reported at a regular briefing of the National Operational Headquarters.

"We will wage the battle for the life of every Bulgarian citizen, whatever it takes. Covid-19 victims have approached 8,000 people since the epidemic outbreak. These are the important things, we will not hesitate to stand up for these important principles", promised Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov.

If the positive trend towards less new cases of disease is maintained for at least a week, a loosening of restrictive measures may be considered, but it should be taken into account that these data are currently from holiday days, warned Angel Kunchev. He pointed out that our country remains third in mortality in the European Union and first in the Balkans.

In fact, our place is second, because Croatia and the dwarf state Liechtenstein, cannot be taken as an adequate statistical reference, due to the very small number of inhabitants. So - after Croatia, it is in Bulgaria where you are most likely to die of coronavirus infection!

Otherwise, the districts of Kardzhali and Montana keep the lowest morbidity rate in Bulgaria, and the highest is in Sliven and Varna.

Head of the National Operative Headquaters Gen. Ventsislav Mufchiiski confirmed that the trends are positive. "The pressure on the Sofia hospitals in terms of patients who are being admitted daily has been relieved significantly. The same applies to the Military Medical Academy. Whatever holidays, we took seriously ill people in need of oxygen deficiency, these patients decreased by 40-50%. The trend is positive," he said.

"The vaccination campaign kicked off, for the MMA there were 100 doses that were administered in two days. Unfortunately, we had to turn down a lot of colleagues. We are happy that vaccination is ‘contagious’," added Prof . Mutafchiiski.