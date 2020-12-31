Weather in Bulgaria: Warm with Light Rainfalls

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 31, 2020, Thursday // 09:54| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Warm with Light Rainfalls pexels.com

The last day of 2020 continues the trend of the last days  - warm for the season with strong winds, the weathr service reports.

It will remain windy, with moderate southwesterly wind in the east rising to strong north of the mountains. Winds will change direction to west-northwest and subside later in the day.

During the day, as a cold atmospheric front passes from west to east, to some places it will bring rain.

The minimum temperatures will be from 1-2 degrees in the northwestern regions rising to to 10-12 degrees in the Fore-Balkan region and along the Black Sea coast.

Maximum temperatures will be from 5-8 degrees in the northwestern areas and up to 14-16 degrees in the east, where southwesterly wind will blow for most of the day.

On the New Year's Eve in eastern Bulgaria it will still rain, but by morning the rainfalls will stop.

Temperatures by midnight will be between 2 and 12 degrees across the country.

Atmospheric pressure is significantly lower than the average for the month but in the evening it will begin to rise from the west.

No major changes are expected in the coming days.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather in Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria