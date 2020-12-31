Weather in Bulgaria: Warm with Light Rainfalls

The last day of 2020 continues the trend of the last days - warm for the season with strong winds, the weathr service reports.

It will remain windy, with moderate southwesterly wind in the east rising to strong north of the mountains. Winds will change direction to west-northwest and subside later in the day.

During the day, as a cold atmospheric front passes from west to east, to some places it will bring rain.

The minimum temperatures will be from 1-2 degrees in the northwestern regions rising to to 10-12 degrees in the Fore-Balkan region and along the Black Sea coast.

Maximum temperatures will be from 5-8 degrees in the northwestern areas and up to 14-16 degrees in the east, where southwesterly wind will blow for most of the day.

On the New Year's Eve in eastern Bulgaria it will still rain, but by morning the rainfalls will stop.

Temperatures by midnight will be between 2 and 12 degrees across the country.

Atmospheric pressure is significantly lower than the average for the month but in the evening it will begin to rise from the west.

No major changes are expected in the coming days.