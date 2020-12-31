Covid-19 in Bulgaria: More People Recover, Less Get Infected

Society » HEALTH | December 31, 2020, Thursday // 09:31| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Covid-19 in Bulgaria: More People Recover, Less Get Infected pexels.com

With the last 24 hours 1,729 new cases of coronavirus were registered, with 4,605 PCR tests and 3,870 antigen tests made. The infection rate is 20 percent of all samples taken, data from the Single Information Portal show. For yet another day, the recovered are more than the newly infected - 2,933.

Most of the positive tests results were registered in Sofia – 314, in Varna there were 143, in Plovdiv – 139, Stara Zagora – 113.

The number of active cases decreased, currently they are 75,370, of which there are 4,831 hospitalized. There are 467 people in intensive care wards.

In the past 24 hours, 110 people have died, 44 fewer than yesterday.

So far, 4 608 people have been vaccinated in Bulgaria, with 714 registered yesterday. The most are in Veliko Tarnovo – 90 people, Ruse – 70 and Sofia – 63.

 

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Coronavirus, caseload
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria