Covid-19 in Bulgaria: More People Recover, Less Get Infected

With the last 24 hours 1,729 new cases of coronavirus were registered, with 4,605 PCR tests and 3,870 antigen tests made. The infection rate is 20 percent of all samples taken, data from the Single Information Portal show. For yet another day, the recovered are more than the newly infected - 2,933.

Most of the positive tests results were registered in Sofia – 314, in Varna there were 143, in Plovdiv – 139, Stara Zagora – 113.

The number of active cases decreased, currently they are 75,370, of which there are 4,831 hospitalized. There are 467 people in intensive care wards.

In the past 24 hours, 110 people have died, 44 fewer than yesterday.

So far, 4 608 people have been vaccinated in Bulgaria, with 714 registered yesterday. The most are in Veliko Tarnovo – 90 people, Ruse – 70 and Sofia – 63.