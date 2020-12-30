President Radev Еxpressed the Sympathy of Bulgaria with the Croatian People

President Radev expressed the sympathy of our country with the Croatian people.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev held a telephone conversation with his Croatian counterpart Zoran Milanovic.

Rumen Radev expressed the sympathy of our country with the people and institutions of Croatia following the earthquake in the country, which led to human casualties and serious destruction.

Bulgaria is ready, if necessary, to send search and rescue teams and provide equipment to overcome the consequences of the earthquake, said Rumen Radev.

Bulgarian president also noted the potential of our country to cooperate, if necessary, with engineering teams in order to assess the damage.

Last year Bulgaria sent to Albania such teams after the big earthquake there.Rumen Radev invited his colleague Zoran Milanovic to visit our country at a time convenient for both countries.