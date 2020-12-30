Bulgaria: Good News for Students and Pensioners

From 1 January 2021 the minimum pension in Bulgaria will be BGN 300, and as of 1 July all other pensions will rise by 5%, as promised. This is another fulfilled commitment stipulated in our management program," said Prime Minister Borissov during today's government meeting.

He also noted that for the sixth consecutive month in January 2021 all Bulgarian pensioners will receive an additional BGN 50, according to the government press service. "For this purpose, every month we provide BGN 106 million to support 2,106,718 pensioners or more than a third of the population during the COVID-19 pandemic," Borissov added.

The Prime Minister noted that the State Social Security Budget Act 2021 adopted this aid for pensioners to be paid in both February and March.

"We take care of our fellow citizens who are most vulnerable and need support to make their life in winter easier. That's why we decided on the allocation of additional BGN 12 million in 2021, which will mean a daily warm lunch for 50,000 people till the end of April. This is 20,000 Bulgarians more than this year", Borisov also pointed out.

The Council of Ministers also updated the amount of the minimum and maximum monthly scholarship for Bulgarian students, increasing the minimum from BGN 70 to BGN 85 and the maximum from BGN 150 to BGN 180. The measure will enter into force from the beginning of the second semester of the 2020/2021 academic year. The increase in student scholarships is in line with the state policy to encourage students to do more to achieve better academic performance and improve the quality of learning, as well as to bring it closer to employers' expectations.

The mechanism for allocating funds for scholarships to higher schools is supplemented, and for Bulgarian and foreign PhD students they are planned according to the number of those who continue education from the previous year (according to the number of months) and the approved new admission, for foreign students (excluding the funds for scholarships for the first year of study of the accepted under intergovernmental agreements for educational, scientific and cultural exchange) – it will be calculated according to the number of scholarships from the previous year,new arrivals after secondary education and approved post-higher-school students.

The State Budget Act 2021 provides for an increase of BGN 6 million for the subsidy of the state higher schools for scholarships of students and phD students, which will allow these schools to increase the amount of scholarships provided for high academic performance and/or income by 20%, as is the proposed increase in the minimum and maximum amounts of those with scholarships.

Another government decree approved an additional transfer of BGN 392,490 through the 2020 budget of the Ministry of Education and Science for the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS). The funds are meant for financing research by the Institute for Population and Human Studies at BAS.











