North Rhine-Westphalia Requires Mandatory COVID-19 Test for Those Coming from Bulgaria

The German province of North Rhine-Westphalia requires a mandatory coronavirus test for those arriving from Bulgaria, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

Testing should be performed by rapid test or PCR test up to 24 hours before entering the territory of the federal state or immediately thereafter, but not later than 24 hours after arrival.

Citizens who choose to be tested by PCR test are required to remain quarantined until the result is released.

The following exceptions to the testing requirement apply:

- transit passengers;

- performing inland waterway transport;

- cross-border trips with a stay of less than 24 hours;

- visits by relatives, transport of goods, travel of diplomats and Members of Parliament for stays of less than 48 hours;

- daily or weekly travel of cross-border workers.

When arriving from a risk region in Germany, such as Bulgaria, online registration is required before the trip on the Internet address: https://www.einreiseanmeldung.de.

The current regime for those arriving from high-risk regions in the rest of Germany is subject to a mandatory 10-day quarantine, which can be interrupted as early as the fifth day after entering the country and a negative PCR test result.

North Rhine-Westphalia was the only province to cancel the mandatory 10-day quarantine requirement for those arriving from high-risk regions on 11 December 2020.