Sinopharm Claims 79 Percent Vaccine Efficacy, Seeks Approval for General Use

An affiliate of China’s state-owned drug maker Sinopharm said on Wednesday its COVID-19 vaccine showed 79.34% efficacy and it has requested regulatory approval of the shot, moving a step closer to become China’s first approved vaccine for general public use.

The efficacy rate, based on an interim analysis of Phase III clinical trials, is lower than 86% rate for the same vaccine announced by the United Arab Emirates on Dec. 9, based on preliminary data from trials there.

A spokeswoman declined to explain the discrepancy and said detailed results would be released later, without giving a timeline.

There have been fragmentary releases of efficacy data for Chinese vaccine makers’ COVID-19 candidates, which are being considered by many developing countries for mass inoculation campaigns.

Health experts warn that piecemeal data without sufficient detail could undermine confidence in vaccines.

Turkish researchers said on Thursday their interim results from a COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech showed 91.25% efficacy, only to see a confusing readout the same day from Brazil, which said the vaccine’s efficacy was between 50% and 90%.htttps://reuters.com

 

