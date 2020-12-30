Citizens of Sofia Will Pay More for Water in 2021

The price of water in Sofia and Razgrad will be raised by about 6 percent, the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission decided. Prices will up a little in Varna, Plovdiv, Pernik, Pleven and Kardzhali. Water price reduction is planned for 16 regions, the largest being in Sliven - by 14 percent, in Yambol and Dobrich - by 12-13 percent and in Vidin - by nearly 10 percent.

For the first time, the Water Supply and Sewerage companies in Haskovo and Targovishte have their business plans approved. There, same as in the cities of Varna, Silistra, Montana, Shumen, Vratsa, Dobrich, Lovech and Stara Zagora, their services will cost over BGN 3 per cubic meter.

The new prices will take effect from early next year.

Meanwhile angry citizens rallied against rising water prices in Sofia and other cities and demanded the resignation of the water and energy watchdog. The protesters gathered in front of the main office of the Water and Energy Regulatory Commission.