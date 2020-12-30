Citizens of Sofia Will Pay More for Water in 2021

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 30, 2020, Wednesday // 14:30| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Citizens of Sofia Will Pay More for Water in 2021 pexels.com

The price of water in Sofia and Razgrad will be raised by about 6 percent, the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission decided. Prices will up a little in Varna, Plovdiv, Pernik, Pleven and Kardzhali. Water price reduction is planned for 16 regions, the largest being in Sliven - by 14 percent, in Yambol and Dobrich - by 12-13 percent and in Vidin - by nearly 10 percent.

For the first time, the Water Supply and Sewerage companies in Haskovo and Targovishte have their business plans approved. There, same as in the cities of Varna, Silistra, Montana, Shumen, Vratsa, Dobrich, Lovech and Stara Zagora, their services will cost over BGN 3 per cubic meter.

The new prices will take effect from early next year.

Meanwhile angry citizens rallied against rising water prices in Sofia and other cities and demanded the resignation of the water and energy watchdog. The protesters gathered in front of the main office of the Water and Energy Regulatory Commission.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, sofia, water prices
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria