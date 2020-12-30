Bulgarian Government Allots EUR 100,000 for Quake-Stricken Croatia

The Bulgarian government has decided to allocate EUR 100,000 as first aid to Croatia to help the Balkan neighbor repair the damage from the powerful earthquake in which seven people died.

Today, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva held an emergency meeting with Minister of Economy Lachezar Borisov and the Bulgarian Red Cross. Due to the crying need for drinking water in quake-stricken Croatia, it was decided to organize emergency supplies with the help of the largest producers of mineral water in Bulgaria.

The first two TIR trucks with mineral water from different producers will be delivered as early as the weekend to the warehouses of the Bulgarian Red Cross in the village of Lozen, from where they will be transported to Croatia.

Due to the huge material damage across the country, the Bulgarian embassy will find out where the need for restoration work is the greatest.

Bulgarian aid will be directed to two iconic buildings in Croatia, also associated with Bulgarian history - the Gornograd High School and the Croatian Academy of Science and Arts.







