New Strain of Covid-19 Detected in US and Latin America

A worrying new variant of Covid-19 was detected for the first time Tuesday in the United States and Latin America as President-elect Joe Biden vowed he will significantly ramp up a fledging vaccination drive.

The new strain, which first emerged in the UK, pushed Britain to a new daily record of coronavirus infections and led South Africa to impose a raft of new measures, amid fears around the world that holiday revelers are aggravating the spike in infections.

The EU health agency warned that the strain carried a high risk for more hospitalizations and deaths -- not because the infections are more severe but because it spreads more easily.

The Rocky Mountain state of Colorado recorded what is believed to be the first case in the United States -- which has suffered the highest death toll of the year-old pandemic that has claimed more than 1.78 million lives globally.

Governor Jared Polis said a man in his 20s in Elbert County near Denver was infected with the variant known as B.1.1.7 and is isolating./https://msn.com