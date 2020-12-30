Bulgarian Blogger: Anti-Vaxxers Become Increasingly Active

The current situation has made many believe in conspiracy theories. The fear of infection prompted people to look for alternative explanations, and theories of anti-vaxxers were easy to understand. This opinion was aired on BNR by IT specialist and blogger Boyan Yurukov. According to him, this leads to a rise in the popularity of anti-vaxxing.

"At the moment we see how it undermines not only confidence in the actions of doctors, but also sustainability at the level of economy. We cannot deal with this issue at all,” he added.

Something that has been under the radar of public attention for a long time is now erupting, Yurukov said. In his words, some celebrities spread "this nonsense" and this has increased their avalanche effect.

The appearance of a priest among the first to receive the vaccine against Covid-19 in Bulgaria is clearly a PR move, but the fact is that many communication errors were made, Boyan Yurukov noted.

“People see evil intent lurking round every corner. The effect of a move like the health minister's public vaccination was obliterated by all other mistakes,” he said on the Before All show.

Such a crisis has been expected for years, but at the political level people cannot communicate, nor explain why they made one decision or another to avoid speculations, the blogger pointed out.