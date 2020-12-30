Croatia After Earthquake: There Are Still Strong Aftershocks

"From Tuesday afternoon the aftershocks continue. More than 16 have been registered so far. They have above 3 magnitude on the Richter scale. Just minutes before our conversation, a tremor of magnitude 4.9 was felt, Genka Georgieva, Bulgarian ambassador to Croatia, said for Hello Bulgaria morning TV show. According to her, the night passed peacefully – power supply and communications have already been restored.

She also said that with contact with a Bulgarian citizen living in Sisak was established and he was fine. Our compatriot refused to be evacuated. "His home was not damaged by the quake," the ambassador said.

At the time of Tuesday's earthquake, our ambassador was working in her office at the Bulgarian Embassy. "The feeling you have seeing your desk, along with the computer, move is very special," she added.

At the embassy at the time, the consular reception had just ended, office personnel had to issue documents to citizens transiting through Croatia, as some of them had expired passports.

The biggest problem after Monday's quake was to restore contacts with Bulgarian citizens living in the country as all communications collapsed. Our embassy operates in its usual mode and will provide assistance, if necessary, to our fellow citizens.

The victims of the deadly 6.4 magnitude earthquake that shook Croatia yesterday are already seven. Among those killed were a 12-year-old girl and six men. Another six people suffered serious injuries and 20 had minor injuries.

The quake caused serious damage to the town of Petrinja, to the southeast of the capital Zagreb. The country's Prime Minister, Andrej Plenkovic, arrived urgently at the scene in the area of the epicenter. He said he hoped the number of fatalities would be as small as possible. The Prime Minister also said that most of Petrinja is in a “red zone”, meaning that most buildings are unusable.