Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 17,8 Percent of 8,084 Tests Are Positive

In the past 24 hours 154 people have died of Covid-19 in Bulgaria. By 30 December, 7,405 have lost their battle with the disease.

1,438 were the newly diagnosed cases of coronavirus after a total of 8,084 tests, according to the data from the Single Information Portal. Nearly 17.8% of the tests were positive.

By December 30, there were 76,684 active cases, 5,023 are in hospitals for treatment and 474 are patients in intensive care wards.

In the last 24 hours 2,919 people have recovered.

As before, most of the new cases are registered in the major cities headed by the capital Sofia - 246, Varna - 171, Burgas - 81, Plovdiv - 128.

At the top of the statistical charts is also Ruse with 80 new cases. Next are Stara Zagora - 66, Vratsa - 62, Pleven - 54, Blagoevgrad - 54, Sofia region - 45, Veliko Tarnovo - 53, Pazardzhik - 41.

 

