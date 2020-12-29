Bulgaria Is Ready to Help Croatia Devastated by Earthquake

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva spoke with her counterpart from Croatia Gordhan Grlic Radman about the devastating earthquake that rocked the Balkans at noon today, the Press Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The epicenter is the Croatian city of Petrínja, where people are reported to have been buried under rubble and significant material damage. Unfortunately, one victim has already been confirmed - a child.

"At this difficult moment Bulgaria is ready to stand by our Croatian friends. We're ready to help. I offer my deepest condolences and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," Zaharieva said.

The Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Zagreb is available to all Bulgarian citizens for assistance if necessary. The building of the Bulgarian diplomatic mission, along with most buildings in the Croatian capital, currently has no power supply, but our employees are performing their duties.