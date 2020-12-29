Bulgarian Nutritionist: Eat Regular Meals to Be in Good Shape
Nutritionist Stoyan Petkov shared some useful tips as to how stay in good shape when working from home.
“If you have taken care of your body throughout the year, holiday eating spree will hardly do you much harm. It is not good to say “no” to some foods because we are very likely to eat something else instead and in greater amounts at that, Petkov advised.
In his words, too many people don’t have regular meals. “Human metabolism needs to be fueled most in the morning. During the working day, though, we don’t have time to stop for a meal, which makes us overeat in the evening,” the nutritionist added.
