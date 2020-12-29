Bulgarian Scientist: Vaccine Does not Automatically Return the Previous Way of Life

Just because we already have vaccines doesn't automatically mean we can go back to our previous way of life. We still don't know how long the effect of the vaccine will last. We need more time to find answers to these questions, and we must not put health at risk. This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by Prof. Radostina Alexandrova, a virologist from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

She was adamant that it was better for people to reinsure themselves and continue to wear masks, even if they had COVID-19 or been vaccinated against the infection.

According to her, otherwise there is an unnecessary risk. "People who have been infected create immunity, but we don't know how long the immune response lasts, so for permanent protection, they need to be vaccinated after a certain period of time," the virologist explained.

"Each vaccine has its advantages and disadvantages. It is quite possible for one group of people to be suitable for one type of vaccine and others for another. ... It is already the fourth phase of research - post-marketing, when vaccines are already entering real life and find their much wider application.

Some concerns that the vaccine will "introduce a foreign genetic code into the cells" of the immunized person are unfounded. Virologist explained that RNA vaccines could not interfere with human genetic information in the DNA.