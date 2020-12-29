Bulgaria is 4th in the EU in Terms of the Share of Household Spending on Food

Bulgaria ranks fourth in the European Union (EU) in terms of the share of household food expenditures in 2019, according to data from the European statistical office Eurostat.

Last year, households in Bulgaria spent almost a fifth of their income on food, equivalent to 11.4% of Bulgaria's gross domestic product (GDP), according to European statistics.

The total value of food expenditures in our country last year reached almost 7 billion euros, amounting to 1,000 euros per capita. On average for the EU, household food expenditures are 13.8% of their income, or just under 7% of GDP.

The total value is 955.8 billion euros, and per capita is 2,130 euros. Including the UK, food spending in 2019 in the EU exceeds 1 trillion. euros.

Romania is the leader in terms of the share of household expenditures on food. Households in the country spend more than a quarter of their income on food and soft drinks. In second place is Lithuania with 20.2%, and in third place - Estonia with 19.3%. The top five is completed by Croatia.

Between 2009 and 2019, the share of total household food expenditures decreased or remained stable in most EU Member States. The largest decline was registered in Lithuania - from 25.4% of total household expenditures in 2009 to 20.2% in 2019, which is 5.2 percentage points.