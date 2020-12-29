Another Earthquake Strikes Croatia, Destruction Reported
An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck a town in Croatia on Tuesday and video footage showed people being rescued from rubble.
The GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said the quake hit at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles).
The N1 news channel reported that the epicentre was in the town of Petrinja, 50 kilometers from Croatia’s capital Zagreb. It showed footage of rescuers there pulling out a man and a child from debris. Both were alive.
Other footage showed a house with a roof caved in. The reporter said she did not know if anyone was inside.
There was no further information available on casualties.
The quake could be felt in the capital Zagreb, where people rushed to the streets.
On Monday a magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit central Croatia, also near Petrinja. In March, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hit Zagreb causing one death and injuring 27 people.
