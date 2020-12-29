Second Stronger Earhquake Shakes Croatia

A strong earthquake hit Croatia on Tuesday, with footage of the damage it caused shared all over social media.

The area around the Croatian capital of Zagreb was struck by an earthquake of magnitude 6.3, according to the European and German Geophysical Institutes the magnitude was 6.4.

American Geophysical Institute said the epicenter is 2 km from Petrinja. Local media reported the destruction in this small town and reported one child dead. The quake was felt in Sarajevo and Belgrade. It has become relatively shallow - at a depth of 5-10 km, and a little more than a day after an earthquake of 5.2 in the same area 40-50 km southeast of Zagreb.

The quake also hit some parts of neighboring Slovenia, prompting the country to shut down its nuclear power station as a precaution.