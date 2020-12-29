Bulgarian Foreign Ministry Warns: Netherlands Set New Requirements to All Arrivals, PCR Test Are Must

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Netherlands informed us that as of 00:01 local time on 29 December 2020, all passengers arriving by air, sea, rail or bus transport must submit a negative result of a PCR-test for COVID-19 taken up to 72 hours before entering the country, Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

The requirement also applies to transit passengers who do not leave the transit zone at airports, but will not apply to those entering the Netherlands by car as well as to heavy trucks drivers.

When entering Nethrlands by air from non-EU/Schengen countries, passengers must also submit a filled-in declaration of a negative result for COVID-19 test, which can be found at the following link: Coronavirus: Negative test declaration form | Form | Government.nl.

Both documents must be presented on paper.

If citizens travelling to the Netherlands fail or refuse to submit a negative result of a PCR test for COVID-19 prior to their departure to the country, they will not be allowed to board the aircraft. We note that passengers may be invited to submit the result of their coronavirus test (and, accordingly, the declaration of negative Covid-19 test result) also after arrival in the Netherlands.If this is not done, they may be denied access to the territory of the country.

The test result must be in the English, German, French, Spanish or Dutch languages and the document must meet the following requirements:

– Type of test: molecular PCR test for Sars-Cov-2/COVID-19. All other types of tests, including rapid tests will not be considered valid;

– The test result should be negative /or the virus is not detected/;

– First and last name: in accordance with the passport names;

– Date and time of taking the test: maximum 72 hours before landing in the Netherlands taking into account the time difference and duration of the flight;

– Information about the institute or laboratory in which the test was carried out;

– All persons over 13 years of age are subject to the test.

The Netherlands authorities stress that a negative result of a PCR test for COVID-19 does not rule out the need to apply a 10-day highly recommended quarantine at home upon arrival in the Netherlands from countries with an 'orange' (including Bulgaria) and a 'red' code.

The requirement to present a negative PCR test result does not apply to certain categories of passengers (a full list can be found at the following link: www.rijksoverheid.nl/testverklaring). There is also an exception to the requirement for citizens arriving from areas included in the EU Safe List with regard to the distribution of COVID-19 countries (the list can be found at the following link:

https://www.government.nl/topics/coronavirus-covid-19/tackling-new-coronavirus-in-the-netherlands/travel-and-holidays/eu-list-of-safe-countries).

If necessary, Bulgarian citizens can contact our embassy in The Hague on the following telephone numbers: +31 70 350 3051 and +31 6 5744 8073. /BGNES